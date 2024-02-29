Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,500 shares, a growth of 679.3% from the January 31st total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance

XIAXF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

