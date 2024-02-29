Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,500 shares, a growth of 679.3% from the January 31st total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance
XIAXF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $2.28.
About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.