Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Up 138.9% in February

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,019,000 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the January 31st total of 2,519,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 824.5 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

