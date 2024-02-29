Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Update

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YATRY opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Yamato has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

Yamato Company Profile

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

