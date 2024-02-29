Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Update

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yamato Price Performance
YATRY opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Yamato has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.
Yamato Company Profile
