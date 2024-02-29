Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:YERBF opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98.

Get Yerbaé Brands alerts:

About Yerbaé Brands

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers and 16oz plant-based energy drinks in various flavors.

Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.