Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Update

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 5.0 %
OTCMKTS:YERBF opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98.
About Yerbaé Brands
