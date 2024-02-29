Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,350,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,059,000 after purchasing an additional 113,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533,337 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.