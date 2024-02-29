Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZETA. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 132.82% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 370,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,870 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,961,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.