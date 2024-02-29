Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.28.

ZM opened at $69.62 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

