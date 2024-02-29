Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLIOY opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

