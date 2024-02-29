Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in February

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZLIOY opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.