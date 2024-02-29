ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,100 shares, a growth of 7,910.5% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 350.5 days.

ZTE Price Performance

ZTE stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

