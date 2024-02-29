Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.71

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 90247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Zymeworks Stock Down 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $844.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at $103,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at $266,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

