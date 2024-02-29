Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.71

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 90247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.
Zymeworks Stock Down 6.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $844.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,706 shares in the company, valued at $103,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,449.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 5,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $64,021.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,762 shares in the company, valued at $266,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock worth $436,264. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
