111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Up 59.6% in February

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 111 by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in 111 in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 111 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in 111 by 221.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 111 in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 21.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YI opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.39. 111 has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

111 ( NASDAQ:YI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

