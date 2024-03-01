13,340 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arko by 9.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arko by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

ARKO stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

