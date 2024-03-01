17,822 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,557 shares of company stock worth $3,634,071. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

