1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) versus FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Head to Head Review

1st Capital Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp's gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $41.09 million 1.53 $3.54 million N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp $88.67 million 1.31 $12.98 million $0.66 8.88

FNCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp 14.43% N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp 14.64% 10.57% 0.71%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1st Capital Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services. The company also provides lending services, which includes business, agriculture, and wine industry lending; commercial real estate and personal loans; and small business administration loans, and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it offers electronic banking services including online services, such as personal and business online banking; and cash management services comprising ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, dealer floor plan lines, equipment loans, vehicle loans, and term loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

