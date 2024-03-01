20,289 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

