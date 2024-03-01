2,253,454 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,253,454 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $28,867,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAL opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

