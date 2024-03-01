2,549 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $127.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $128.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

