271,295 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 271,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of StoneCo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in StoneCo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in StoneCo by 8.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

