290,970 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 290,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.17% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Price Performance

Driven Brands stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Read Our Latest Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.