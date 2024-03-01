37,350 Shares in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Artivion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.64. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $273,543.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,925.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,523.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

