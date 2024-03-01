52,380 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of IMAX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 170.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IMAX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 21.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $7,118,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Trading Down 2.3 %

IMAX stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $907.03 million, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

