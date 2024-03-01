74,293 Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARQT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Shares of ARQT opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

