AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AB Dynamics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,860 ($23.59) on Wednesday. AB Dynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,277 ($16.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,070 ($26.26). The stock has a market cap of £426.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3,957.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,752.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,685.37.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

About AB Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.