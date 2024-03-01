Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $102.00 at UBS Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

ACHC opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

