ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.00% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,446,000 after buying an additional 170,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after buying an additional 271,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

