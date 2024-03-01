Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 6,215 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

