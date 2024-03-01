ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 3,404,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 1,457,425 shares.The stock last traded at $29.31 and had previously closed at $21.79.

The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $570,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in ACM Research by 611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 102,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 88,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

