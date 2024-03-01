Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 387.80% from the company’s current price.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

ACXP stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -1.83. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 285,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

