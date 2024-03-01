AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $13.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s previous close.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Shares of AHCO opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.