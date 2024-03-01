ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,181,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 9.4% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 967,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 83,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 773,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 111,631 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 0.47. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

