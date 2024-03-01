ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Argus cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.17. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ADTRAN by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

