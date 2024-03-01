Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.96. Aegon shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 5,387,779 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Aegon Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aegon by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

