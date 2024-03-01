Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.58 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.12 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.65.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

