Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $137.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

