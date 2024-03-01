Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $157.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

