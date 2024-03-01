Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 757% from the average daily volume of 1,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Aker BP ASA Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29.

About Aker BP ASA

(Get Free Report)

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.