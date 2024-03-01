Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $3,690,000.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,153,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,119,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

