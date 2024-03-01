Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

