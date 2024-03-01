Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $137.85 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.