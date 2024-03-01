Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 26,380 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 115,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $142,199.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $16.68 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $330.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

