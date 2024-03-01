Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,460 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.