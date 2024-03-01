Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,110 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,657,631 shares of company stock worth $86,879,458 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.