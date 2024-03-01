Algert Global LLC Purchases 3,520 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 16.5 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 48.93%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

