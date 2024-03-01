Algert Global LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $112.20.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

