Algert Global LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 536.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $94.22 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

