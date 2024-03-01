Algert Global LLC Sells 22,929 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Quanterix worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quanterix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 366,117 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,744,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of QTRX opened at $23.96 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

