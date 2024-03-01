Algert Global LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.16% of NVE worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NVE stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.19. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

