Algert Global LLC Sells 256,030 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,030 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,051,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,451,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,796,000 after buying an additional 538,797 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

