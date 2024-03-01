Algert Global LLC Sells 27,340 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,340 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

