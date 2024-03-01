Algert Global LLC Sells 546 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,247.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,197.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,136.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.